Evelyn (Eve) Carter was born in Akron, CO. Eve is survived by 2 children, Bill Johnson (Marilan) and Claudia Milligan (Ronald), 4 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. In 1946, Eve married Kenneth Carter. They moved to Reno in 1956 and she began a career at Reno City Hall as Comptroller. In 1960, they opened their business, Ken's Used Cars, on South Virginia Street. They retired in 1976.
Eve's passion throughout her life was helping others and donating her time to charities. In 1937, she joined the Rebekah Lodge #26. In 1939, she joined Eastern Stars #13. In 1962, Eve joined Reno Emblem Club #372. She chaired numerous charities - Annual Rummage Sales and worked the Cloakroom during weekly events. Eve was Past President of the Reno Emblem Club. For 30 years, Eve cashiered for the Elks Club. Reno Elks Club named Eve Citizen of the year in 2010. Eve touched many lives and will forever be missed but never forgotten.
Thank you to all the wonderful people who helped care for Eve for the past few years. Thank you to Jeff and Staff at More to Life, Rachel and Lauren at Sierra Health, Alta Skilled Nursing, and Compassion Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to:
Reno Emblem Club #372
In Honor of Evelyn Carter
597 Kumle Lane
Reno, Nevada 90509
CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD AT
RENO ELKS CLUB
597 KUMLE LANE
RENO, NV
SUNDAY, MARCH 29TH
12:00 Noon - 3:00 P.M.
Luncheon following Ceremony
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020