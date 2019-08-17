|
|
Evelyn G. Reed- Leal- Iratcabal
Surprise, AZ - 11/15/1934 - 7/20/2019
Evelyn (Evie) passed away on 7/20/2019. She was 84 years old. She was born to Vera and George Reed on November 15, 1934 in Winnemucca, NV. She enjoyed her younger years on the 4R Reed Ranch in Paradise Valley, NV. Her elementary schooling was in Paradise Valley and she graduated from Bishop Manogue High School in Reno,NV. Wanting a desired outcome she joined her best friends family, Carolyn (Smitty) Smith Quilici and Mildred Turner. They welcomed Evie into their home like another daughter. Carrie & Evie had a life long lasting friendship. Her productive years as an insurance agent was with the Capurro/Voss firm and Clark & Associates both of Reno. She retired in the year 2000. Evie and her late husband, John Iratcabal, we're married on August 1, 1987. They maintained a home in Reno, then in Graeagle, CA and moved to Surprise, Arizona in 2005. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Patrice M. Leal of Las Vegas, NV. Son, Anthony Leal of Santa Rosa, CA, granddaughters Paris and Bianca of Las Vegas, NV. At Evelyn's request, no services will be held. The family asks that you remember her in your thoughts and prayers. Charitable donations may be made in memory of Evelyn G Iratcabal to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Inc. 912 Killian Hill Rd, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047 or online at www.lbda.com. If we understand the cause, we can generate a cure.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019