Evelyn Moore Griswold
Evelyn Moore Griswold passed away at home, March 25, 2020, after a brave battle with Parotid Gland Cancer. Evelyn was born in Pacific Grove, California on August 7, 1927, to Roy and Bernadine Moore. She attended school in Pacific Grove and graduated from Armstrong College in Berkeley, California. She moved to Reno in 1952 and began work as a secretary. She married Morley (Bill) Griswold in January 1955. They raised four children: Gayle, Morlee, Steven and Susanne.
Evelyn and Bill were married for 65 years. They spent a life together in the outdoors hunting and fishing. She was a remarkable shot and the freezers in the garage were always full of game. She and Bill traveled independently and extensively in China, New Zealand, Canada and Mexico. The Suburban was always gassed and ready to pull the trailer. In later years they spent the summers at Lake Almanor. They both were beloved members of their neighborhood, and never missed sending a card for birthdays, graduations and holidays.
She is survived by her husband and children Gayle Calhoun and Morlee Griswold, granddaughter Brittany Acree and 2 generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her daughter Susanne Glew and son Steven Griswold preceded her in death. She requested there be no services.
Donations may be made to the amazing Renown Hospice.
Rest in Peace Mom
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020