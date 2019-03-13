|
|
Faye "Gabby" Homanfar (Good)
Reno - February 20, 1964 - January 29, 2019
A celebration of life was held at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe-Lakeside Ballroom 111 Country Club Drive Incline Village, NV 89451 on March 11th, 2019 at 1pm-4pm.
Gabby passed away on January 29, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer at 54. She was surrounded by her family in Reno, NV. Gabby Good or "Nana" as she was better known to all who loved and adored her! Gabby was born in Alameda, CA on February 20, 1964. She lived most of her life in Sparks, NV where she raised her family. Gabby was the co-owner of a local dental practice in Reno where she provided people in need the opportunity to have dental care.
Gabby was loved by so many, her friends and family would best describe her as professional, driven and a beautiful well put together woman. She had a love for life, the biggest heart and loved helping others. Over the years she became involved with the VA hospital, local charities and many military volunteer programs.
Her favorite hobby was spending time with her Granddaughters. She enjoyed taking them on special fancy dates; she always found a way to make every one of them feel special. She was the best Nana!
Gabby loved trips to Lake Tahoe, her family vacations to Hawaii and traveling Abroad. Gabby always loved an adventure, she loved to travel and be outdoors. Her love for life was contagious. She always brought a sense of calm and joy to everyone she blessed with her presence. Family was everything to her! Her favorite holiday was Christmas, this was mostly due to her giving nature and the ability to help families less fortunate. She had a tradition to take families that without Gabby's generosity would possibly not have a Christmas, and provide them with gifts, feed and Christmas cheer.
She is survived by her husband Ramin Homanfar, Daughters Patricia Good and Heather Good, Son Nicholas Good and wife Taylor, Brothers Jesse Tiffany, Timothy Tiffany and Edward Tiffany, Sister Julia Shephard. 6 Granddaughters Kaylynn, Kyleigh, Abbigal, Lexii, Skylar and Avery as well as several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother Linda Tiffany.
Nana is someone who is admired by so many and has impacted many lives. You will be missed and loved by everyone that had ever met you. From now until forever, your loving and adoring family
Memorial contributions can be made in Gabby's memory at the Celebration of life on March 11th, 2019 1-4pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019