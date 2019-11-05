|
|
Ferdinand Albert Kuckhoff
Carson City - Ferdinand Albert Kuckhoff was born on November 30, 1926, he passed away on October 1, 2019 in his home in Carson City, NV just shy of his 93rd birthday.
He was born in Washington DC to May Octavia Parr and Ferdinand Albert Kuckhoff II, but was raised in Baltimore, MD, from age 2 until he was 18, when he joined the Army in 1945, shipping out of Oakland, CA, for the Philippines.
A bit of trivia: This incredibly gifted man did not finish high school! He was expelled from both Catholic high schools, as well as Baltimore Poly Tech, much to his Mother's sad dismay. But there is more to the story: Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Albert returned to Baltimore. He learned of a High School Equivalence Exam, five exams given over a two day period, he aced them! Test results were correlated against the results of thousands of high school graduates, Albert was in the top 5 percentile overall, not bad for a high school 'dropout'. "Most gratifying to me was the fact that my Mother no longer had to be ashamed of her idiot son, I might yet make her proud" and so he did. He graduated from the University of Maryland with honors and was awarded a scholarship to Stanford University's Graduate School!
It was at the U of M, that Albert discovered gymnastics. He had always enjoyed athletics and had taken up physical culture through weightlifting and bodybuilding. He joined the U of M's Gymkana Troup and switched his major to the College of Health, Recreation and Physical Education. Albert earned a degree in physical therapy and with a close friend, also a physical therapist, they partnered owning and operating a physical therapy hospital in Hayward, CA. He and a second partner, invented a specialized table called the NK (for Noland and Kuckhoff) that is still in use today, that they earned royalties from for a number of years.
Albert had a passion for life and living. He loved flying small planes, reading. He loved summers boating on Lake Tahoe, playing tennis, reading. He loved playing chess, reading. Skiing, finally, was the sport he loved best. He was active in the Far West Ski and United States Ski Associations becoming Chairman of all sanctioned racing in the West, both Alpine and Nordic, World Cup to Buddy Werner. As a ski instructor, he took a special interest in helping physically impaired skiers and made time to help children with learning disabilities. He was a charter member of the Rotary Club and the Boosters Club in Incline Village. He was appointed by the State of NV to be a member of the Advisory Planning Commission to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA)…the list goes on and on.
"An amazing man has left us, there is no way to count the lives he touched, no words to express how much he will be missed by friends and his family: His wife, Sherine, daughters Holly and Heidi, sons, Chris, Craig, Royal, grandchildren Erin, Gavin, Garrett, Danielle, Tavé, Tiana, three great grandchildren and one arriving in December.
A Memorial Service will be held on November 15th, at 11 A.M. at Walton's Funeral Home,1281 No. Roop St., in Carson City, NV. Following, there will be a family Memorial Service held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV, where his urn will be placed in the Cemetery's wall. A Celebration of Life is planned at the Twisted Fork Restaurant in Reno, NV, 1191 Steamboat Pkwy., #1400 (near RC Willey). Food will be served, there with be an open bar from 3 - 5 P.M., please join us. RSVP: [email protected], we hope to see you there.
Please consider donations being made in Albert's memory to Honor Flight Nevada, Inc., P.O. Box 21123, Reno NV, 89515. This is a worthiest of causes enabling war vets the opportunity of visiting DC, a trip back in time that was a highlight in Albert's life.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019