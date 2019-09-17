|
Flora Nannie Jane Horne
Livermore, CA - March 19, 1928 - Sept. 2, 2019
Flora Horne, 91, passed away peacefully at home in Livermore CA surrounded by her loving family. Flora will be dearly missed by many.
Flora was 1 of 11 children to Mary and Wilbur Oxier and was raised on the East Coast. Flora was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice "Sparky" Horne of 56 years, 8 brothers & 2 sisters, son in-laws Ike and Frank, and grandson Ricky.
Flora and Sparky had 4 loving daughters: Mary (Frank) Emerson, Nancy (Ike) Springer, Paula (Rick) Castro, and Linda (Merlin Sr.) Newton. They were blessed with 10 grandchildren: Rob (Lynn), Ricky, Russ, April, Steven (Mandi), Debbie, Suzie (Jean), Merlin Jr. (Janice), Travis (Lacey), and Cameron. Then further blessed with 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Flora's life revolved around her family and she treasured those moments with them.
Flora, Sparky, and their 4 daughters came to California in 1963 from Virginia Beach, VA. She worked for IBM in San Jose from 1966 -1987. Flora also made a name for herself at IBM playing Mrs. Santa every December putting a smile on children's faces. She enjoyed the title Mrs. Santa for many years. Flora, even played the role of Mrs. Santa at the age of 90 for her elderly neighbors where she lived putting a smile on their faces.
Over Flora's lifetime she held several jobs from selling newspapers, waiting tables, owning a restaurant and working as a technician for IBM. Flora often shared stories of her life and being raised with 10 siblings. At age 7 she was selling and delivering newspapers door to door for 2 cents a paper. In 1946, at the age of 18, Flora bought her wedding dress for $12 with money she won playing a dollar slot machine.
Flora's greatest love was being with her family. She also enjoyed collecting teddy bears, gardening, watching hummingbirds, oil painting, crafts, having fun at the casino, playing bunco with friends and traveling the world with Sparky.
Flora will be laid to rest with her loving husband at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose, CA. Flora was a resident of Dayton, NV for 12 years.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 17, 2019