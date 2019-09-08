|
Flora Suarez Acum
Sparks - Flora Suarez Acum, born in General Carrio, Cuba on July 29th, 1932 passed away on Thursday morning September 5th at the age of 87. The wife of the late Miguel Suarez, Sr., Flora is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Suarez, her son, Miguel Suarez, her daughter-in-law Sharon Suarez, her step-daughter Lorena Spencer, her grand-daughter Kayla Suarez and her fiance Sheldon Taylor, her grand-son Joshua Suarez and his wife Anna Steele, her step grand-daughters, Kimberly and Rachael Spencer, and great-granddaughters Emilia Suarez and Ella Spencer. Flora spent her life at home caring for her grandchildren, elderly family and extended family members, and her daughter for 57 years. Flora is remembered as strong-willed and incredibly giving. She was loud and loving; someone who enjoyed a good joke and was quick to laugh. There was nothing that brought her more happiness than having the family together. She found joy in contributing to the success of her loved ones. She always said they were her world, her life, and her soul. Flora was an example of someone who loved others far more than she loved herself, and she received unending love in return. She gave herself as the foundation and home on which to build a great and loving family. In her honor, they will continue her tradition of selfless love. Undoubtedly, her loved ones have become who they are because of her.
Gracias por dando nosotros tu mundo, tu vida, y tu alma. Tambien te amo, ahora y siempre.
A memorial service in her honor followed by a celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 10:30AM at Lord of Mercy Lutheran Church, 951 Los Altos Drive, 89441.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019