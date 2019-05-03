|
|
Former Chief Justice Noel Edwin Manoukian, 81, passed away peacefully on April 11th at home with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born to Hagob "Jack" and Rose Manoukian on January 1st, 1938 in Livingston, California; the youngest of five siblings. The family moved to Reno, Nevada in 1951 and Noel attended Reno High School. He played football, participated in track, served on the Student Council and was Student Body President when he graduated in 1956. He attended Hartnell Junior College on a football scholarship before transferring to College of the Pacific in Stockton where he graduated in 1961 with a bachelor's in political science and philosophy. Noel went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree in 1964 at the Santa Clara University School of Law and joined his brother, Milton, shortly thereafter in Zephyr Cove, Nevada, to practice law.
Noel had a very prosperous career beginning with his appointment as the Deputy District Attorney in Douglas County, Nevada, in 1965 followed by his selection to serve as the Douglas District Judge in 1974. Governor Michael O'Callaghan appointed Noel to the Nevada Supreme Court in 1977 and Noel achieved the prestigious title of Chief Justice. He returned to private practice in 1985 until the Supreme Court appointed him to a Senior Judge position in 2003. Noel had a passion for constitutional law, equal justice, mercy and compassion for his fellow Americans. He had a special place in his heart for military service members and wept for families who lost loved ones in combat, and especially those who succumbed to suicide. He performed hundreds of weddings and vow renewals over the years always adding a touch of his charming wit and humor into the ceremonies.
Noel met his wife, Louise Andresakis, on New Year's Eve 1968 in Lake Tahoe. They became inseparable and married on April 8, 1969; they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just days prior to his death. Noel and Louise raised their children Jacqueline "Jacquie" and Joseph "Joey" in the Carson Valley, spent summers in Graeagle, California with family and dear friends, and traveled the United States and Europe when legal conferences could double as a family vacation. His favorite pastime was watching football. If he wasn't watching football, he was talking about football, most notably his brother Don's alum team, the Oakland Raiders. Noel was fondly referred to as "Newk" by his college buddies and other lifelong friends.
Noel is survived by his wife Louise; daughter Jacquie Manoukian; daughter-in-law Heather Van Slyke (Brandon); grandchildren Treyton, Hannah Rose, Conor, and Ashlyn; sister Jackie Powers; sister-in-law Lorraine Manoukian; nieces Corinne Powers London (Grant) and Josanne Jensen; nephews Craig Manoukian (Elaine), Dr. Paul Manoukian (Becky), Scott Manoukian (Gail), Marko Manoukian (Linda); Dirk Manoukian (Molly); and Steven Milan (Lisa). Noel was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Rose; son Joseph; brothers Milton and Donald Manoukian; sister Joan "Jody" Woodin; brother-in-law Roy Powers; and nephews Alan Powers and John Manoukian.
Noel was a selfless man, strong and sturdy in his convictions and kind beyond comparison. A mentor, leader, confidante and teammate. He truly lived a life worth celebrating, extraordinary beyond boundaries. He leaves a grand void in our communities and will be remembered for always.
The Manoukian family extends its greatest gratitude to the following for their kindness and compassionate care during the last few weeks of Noel's life: Carson Valley Medical Center; Kindred Home Health; Kindred Hospice; Lori Salvador; and Kristin Marcyes.
A Celebration of Life mass will be held at noon on Friday, May 10th, at St. Gall's Catholic Church in Gardnerville. Reception immediately following in the Pastoral Center. The family kindly asks for attendees to journal a favorite memory of Noel, or how he made an impression on your life, and leave it in the welcome basket so it can be shared with his loved ones for years to come.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 3, 2019