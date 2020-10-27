Frances Evelyn Arguello
Reno - Frances Evelyn Arguello was born June 21, 1927 in Denver, Colorado to William Kenneth Rathburn and Eva Hortense Wingate . She was an only child .
Fran moved her family to San Francisco, California in 1962 and then to Reno, Nevada in 1969. Fran worked for Washoe County Assessor's Office until she retired in 1991. Then her life began, she found golf and joined Sierra Sage Woman's Club . She and her husband Jim golfed every chance they got. She and Jim also became passionate about working their gold claims in Northern California.
She was a willing volunteer of her life and time to many organizations. PTA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Breast Cancer, American Baptist Fellowship, and Safe Embrace etc.
Fran was preceded in death by parents, W.K. Rathburn, Eva H. Wingate and stepmother, Mabel L. Rathburn. Her daughter, Connie DeLeo, and her, son Charles LaBella.
Frances is survived by her husband, James D. Arguello, his daughter, Dawn, and their doggie, Checker. Frans children, Michael McGee, Virginia Phillips, Kenneth LaBella, Roberta (Greg) Thomas, and her deceased sons wife Louise LaBella. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by all who knew her and whose life she touched. She was such a bright light, and she made those whose life she touched better.
There will be no service at this time but a Celebration Of Life is being planned for June 21, 2021 on what would have been her 94th Birthday.
