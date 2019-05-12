|
|
Frances Grace Palmer
Reno - Born July 06, 1915, died January 12, 2019
Frances was born in Carson City to her parents Frances Fern and Edward (Ted) Chauncey Haire. She was the youngest of six siblings; three brothers and two sisters all of whom died in either their late 80's or into their 90's. Frances was also preceded in death by her husband Dr. John (Jack) E. Palmer, husband Frederick (Al) E. Brown, son Peter A. Palmer, son-in-law Robert A. Tenney, and granddaughter Tara T. Eckert. She is survived by her children Grace Palmer Eckert (Dave), Jane Palmer Tenney, both of Reno, John E. Palmer (Lupe Gonzales) of Sacramento, and daughter-in-law Peggy Cantwell Palmer of Reno. She has seven grandchildren, Liz Palmer Conte (Mark), Traci L. Palmer, Rick A. Eckert, Evan Tenney, Bria Tenney, Xiayi Palmer, Liya Palmer, and four great granddaughters, Lexi Conte, Bailee Eckert, Ella Tenney, and Sophia-Frances Tenney.
The Haire family lived in Yerington where Frances's mother was an accomplished pianist and music teacher. Frances's father was a miner and prospector that discovered the Anaconda Copper Lode. As a child, Frances used to tag along when he was out prospecting for minerals.
At age four, Frances was in the first student class to attend the newly built Yerington Grammar School No. 9. This historic building was rehabilitated to become the Yerington Theatre for the Arts. Frances's eight-grade teacher, Mr. David Finch, found Frances to be an outstanding student and scholar and encouraged her to seek a higher education. After her sophomore year in Yerington, Frances moved to Reno to live with and help her eldest sister with her young children.
Only weeks after moving to Reno, Frances ventured to Hilp's Drugstore. The clerk who waited on her was Mr. Hilp's nephew, Jack Palmer. That began a love affair that lasted 46 years until Jack's death in 1977. Jack and Frances had many classes together at Reno High School. They both graduated from the University of Nevada, Frances in 1938 while Jack was in St. Louis attending his first year of medical school. They married in Sparks at the home of close friends just before Jack had to resume school. Their honeymoon was the trip back to St. Louis. Jack graduated just as America entered World War II. He became a Doctor with a Sacramento group of Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff to form a Field Hospital assigned to General Patton's U.S.7th and 3rd. They went from Africa to the Battle of the Bulge and more. Thus during this time period, three of Frances and Jack's four children were born in places other than Nevada. However, they count themselves as fourth generation Nevadans, as their great grandmother owned and ran the Williams Boarding House in Lovelock in the 1860's and Great Grandfather was a Rancher in the Paradise Valley and Denio area in the late 1800's.
Jack started his medical practice in 1945 in offices above Hilp's Drug Store while Frances was busy with their family. During this time, Frances was a member of a small group of doctor's wives who established the first, then annual Doctor's Wives Rummage Sale. After about nine years in practice, Jack found that he was treating mostly children, so he, Frances and the children went on a grand adventure first to Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State University) and then St. Louis, Missouri (Washington University) where Jack did a residency and received Board Certification in Pediatrics. Frances and Jack made many friends there, friendships that they maintained for a lifetime. While there, Frances, with all of her children now in school, discovered a new love: Golf! She became very proficient and was nicknamed "Little Babe" on the links. When she and Jack moved back to Reno, they became charter members of Hidden Valley Country Club and built their home in Hidden Valley. She served as Captain of the Women's golf group. Because none of friends still golfed, she played Lady's Day and Saturday with pickup games. In September of her 89th year, her son John took her out to golf. She said, " Honey, this is my last round. I just can't keep up with those 70 year-old girls." Frances also played for many years with the Pots and Pans Bowling Group, again being Captain. She was also a member of the Hidden Valley Ladies Stitching group under the guidance of Ruth Jones.
After Jack's death, Frances continued with her activities. She took a part-time job with Petricciani's, a lovely dress shop. Around that time, close family friend, Al Brown who was widowed, asked her to join him in a game of golf. They married some golf games later. They traveled many places together and had a wonderful 13 years before Al died in 1994.
Four generations of women in Frances's family are graduates of the University of Nevada, Reno. Frances, her daughter, Grace, three of her Granddaughters, Liz, Traci, and Tara, and a great granddaughter, Lexi all graduated from UNR. This is a legacy of which Frances was very proud.
Prior to her death, Frances was the oldest living alumnus of UNR. Frances was also very active in the ATO Mother's Club when her son, Pete was attending UNR. For her 100th birthday, her children presented her with one of her page-worn UNR "Silver and Blue" alumni magazines. The magazine cover featured Colin Kaepernick, Frances's favorite player. With the help of the magazine staff, Colin's agent, and Colin's mother, the magazine was returned with Colin's autograph on the cover and on his letterhead, his best wishes to a fellow Alum on her 100th birthday.
Frances lived comfortably in her home until she was 103 years old. She had a wonderful wit, was never easily ruffled, and always a calm presence. To our mother's friend, our friend, Donna Kirk, thank you for being a constant in her life for over 35 years. We express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Michael Stanko who saved Frances's eyesight for years longer than expected and therefore, her quality of life. We express special gratitude to Beth Seibert, APN. You are the best! Our thanks to Freedom Home Health Care: Brent, Michele, and their staff for assisting her at home for the last six years. We couldn't have done it without you. Frances spent her last three months at Good Old Days Group Home and had care and compassion from a staff unsurpassed, especially Jinky, Dietmar, and Renate. Kindred Hospice Care was equally kind and professional.
Frances Grace Palmer will be missed. She had a tenacious and vibrant Nevada pioneer spirit. A private family gathering will be held at the time of her interment at Masonic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019