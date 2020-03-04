|
Frances Q Bickford
Frances Q Bickford passed away peacefully at age 98 at Life Care Center of Reno on 2/14/2020.
She was born May 10th,1921 in Georgia and raised three sons with her beloved late husband Kenneth F. Bickford Sr. They had travelled extensively following his career as a Mining Engineer. By 1967 they had settled in Reno, NV where Frances worked for 20 years as a County Clerk with the Washoe County Assessors Office.
She leaves behind 3 sons, Ken (Diana), Dan, (Joan), Curt (Bobbie), 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great grand-children.
She will be interred March 13th in a private ceremony at the Masonic Memorial Gardens in Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020