Francis Marion Benedickt, Jr. (Tuffy)Reno - The toughest man in Golden Valley has left the room. Frank had been diagnosed with Leukemia and Prostate Cancer at the end of May. He fell in June, that resulted in two brain surgeries that left him fighting for his life. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, August 23rd surrounded by his family and loving wife Angeline."He fought all the way, Jonny Reb, He fought all the way!"Frank was born in the grass covered rolling sand hills of cattle county in Gordon, Nebraska in 1935. His family moved to Kyle, S.D. near the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation by the White River. He grew up with his sister Carol in a prairie sod house. He started his education in a one-room schoolhouse. The family left Bad Lands, S.D. for Yakima, Washington in 1943. The family picked apples and cherries. Frank graduated Yakima High in 1953 (Go Pirates). Tuffy always said, "I got more from high school Economics class than today's MBA's. You can't keep printing money".Frank enlisted in the Army and ended spending two winters in Korea in a tent with the 31 CO Tuff.On his return, Frank started learning drywall taping. He applied his trade in Los Angeles before moving to Phoenix. Frank met his love of his life, Angeline. Angie was working at the Perla Restaurant, when Frank kept visiting until she agreed to date him.Their love produced the first of four children, Carol Ann. They followed the construction trade to the growing Las Vegas. The second daughter Cheryl was born. The family moved to Reno in 1964, where Patrick James and Joseph Paul were born. Tuffy joined the Reno Fire Department (1964-1992) Local 731. Tuffy fought many fires during his career. Frank also joined Local 567 (Painters, Tapers, Floor Coverers, Glazers, longest dues paying member!) Tuffy would always say, "Work Union or work for yourself!" Frank also was a realtor for Rustic Realty. The man really loved to work,Fran moved to Golden Valley, and his house on Colt Dr. was the fifth house built in the Valley. Through hard work, he transformed sage and desert into a tree filled paradise.Frank retired from the Reno Fire Department in 1992 and began 25 years of retirement. He was an Elk, and a member of the Model A Club, Sage Brush Chapter with his wife Angeline and Mickey the dog. They adventured at top speeds of 40 mph to Charcoal Kilns of Ely, NV and Glacier National Park, Montana. TuffFrank was a great swimmer, swimming the length of Moana Pool, including underneath the diving end barrier on one breath. Tuff. He once swam the Rio Grande in Texas, from U.S. to Mexico and back without being caught.Frank enjoyed Wolf Pack Football. He enjoyed watching Coach Chris Ault prowl the sidelines as the little general. He was a huge fan of Colin Kaepernick. He would say "Go ahead and protest, this isn't communist China! Comply or die must end. Bring back big cops with billy clubs and black jacks, instead of hiring little scared ones."Frank enjoyed the Bonanza Casino sports betting. He loved betting football contests. He once achieved 13-15 correct (Top winner was 15-15) He enjoyed Nascar with is favorite drivers, Hamlin and Logano.In retirement, Frank motor-homed every state in the union with Angeline and the dog, including Alaska. They also vacationed in Puerta Vallarta. Frank conquered O'Brien Pass (the road between Sun Valley and Golden Valley) on his bicycle, In one gear. A record of 734 days straight ended in a two-foot snow fall. His only question was, "Do I stand all the way up, or sit?"Frank was a lover of dogs, cats, and children. Even today, the neighbor's dogs bark at the front door looking for his loving attention. Dad always had a trusted Mickey dog (6 different ones with one going over 16 years). They were by his side as they adventured into the world. They are all with him now!Frank loved to argue. Politics or just anything else. He said it was debating, but he loved to rile things up and watch what happens. Opinionated and stubborn were his star traits. He always listened to Rush Limbaugh and Michael Savage on AM radio. He subscribed to Reno Gazette for 50 years.Frank is survived by his loving wife Angie (60 years), his two sisters, Carol West and Dixie Moore, his children; Carol, Cheryl, Patrick and Joseph, cousins; Joanie Kingston, Laura Benedickt, grand-children; Joe, Taylor, Cassidee and Rosemarie, great-great-grandchild Grace Ryan, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man, and we're so proud of all he has achieved.Special thanks to Reno Fire Department for all the support, the V.A. for all the care he received. Thanks to St. Michaels in Stead for spiritual support during these hard times. Thanks to Infinity Hospice and PAN Acute Care for his loving care.Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31st at 10:30 am at Walton Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd Street, with interment to follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery. Honors will be provided by the Reno Fire Department and U. S. Army Honor Guard.