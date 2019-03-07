Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Walton's Funeral Home
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Flower Church
Francisco Cervantes Godoy


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francisco Cervantes Godoy Obituary
Francisco Cervantes Godoy

Reno - Francisco Cervantes Godoy, age 91, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home due to heart failure complications. He was born on January 29, 1928 to Tomas Godoy Marquez and Matiana Cervantes Bobadilla in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. He is survived by 7 children from two marriages and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He worked in the construction industry most of his adult life retiring in 1988 from the Laborers Union Local 169. His retirement allowed him the opportunity to pursue his dream full time and raise, buy, and sell livestock from his ranch in Palomino Valley until the age of 78. Francisco had a strong devotion to his faith, work ethic, and lived life on his own terms. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Visitation will be from 5 - 9 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Walton's Funeral Home located at 2155 Kietzke Lane in Reno, NV 89502. Catholic mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 AM at Little Flower Church with a grave side service following the mass.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
