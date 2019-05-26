|
Francisco "Frank" Javier Iroz
Reno - Francisco "Frank" Javier Iroz passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Reno, Nevada, at the age of 63. He was born on October 20, 1955 in Caracas, Venezuela to Javier and Madeleine Iroz, and grew up in Winnemucca, Nevada with his brother, John Iroz.
A skilled carpenter, builder, handyman, and overall Master Craftsman, Frank used his ingenuity and creative talents to make ideas come to life. He will also be remembered for his generosity, kind gestures, and sense of humor, as well as his love for travel and adventure. When not practicing one of his many trades or fixing the unfixable, he could often be found out on a lake or camping for weeks-on-end with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Javier and Madeleine, Frank is survived by his brother, John (Lianne); children, Chris Eastburn (Angel), Vanessa Iroz (Ion Zabaleta), and Madeline Iroz; grandchildren, Lucas and Riley Eastburn; nephew, Martin Iroz; uncles, aunts, and cousins in the United States, Spain, and France; and his beloved chocolate lab, Kong.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held in Winnemucca, Nevada at The Martin Hotel on July 13, 2019 at 11:00am, where a luncheon will be provided by the St. Paul's Altar Society.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you cherish every moment with the ones you love and never forget to tell them how dear they are to your heart.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 26, 2019