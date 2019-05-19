|
Frank A. Kinnell
Reno - On Wednesday, May 8 th , 2019, Frank A. Kinnell passed away at the age of 75 at Stone Valley Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Reno. Born December 17 th , 1943, Frank was a life-long Nevadan. Frank graduated from Sparks High School in 1962 and generously supported the Sparks High School Alumni Association. In 1964 Frank enlisted and served in the United States Marine Corp Reserves for six years finishing his term of service as a supply sergeant. Frank was employed by First National Bank before the company merged with First Interstate Bank. During his time with First Interstate Bank, Frank would earn the position of Vice President and Regional Manager of the Northern Nevada Retail Division. Eventually Wells Fargo bought First Interstate Bank. At age 55, Wells Fargo offered Frank early retirement package. Frank accepted. Thus, ending his 30+ year career in banking and finances. Frank had a passion for the Reno Air Races and served on the Board of Directors for several years. When not busy with Air Race duties, Frank was an avid gardener as well as enjoying hiking, fishing and bowling. Frank also enjoyed reading. Frank always had a smile on his face and kind words for everyone he met. He had a quick wit and a compassionate spirit. Frank is preceded in death by his parents; Frank B. and Eleanor L. Kinnell, bother David J. Kinnell and sister Patricia A. (Steven) Lewis. Frank is survived by his sister Donna L. (John) Terrell of Boise ID, brother Ronald R. Kinnell of Sparks, NV, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is to take place on Tuesday May 21 st , 2019 at Mountain View Mortuary at 10:00 AM. A gravesite ceremony is to follow shortly after. After the gravesite ceremony, there will be a reception back at the Mountain View Mortuary. Light lunch will be served.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 19, 2019