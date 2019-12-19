|
|
On October 3, 2019 we had to say "good bye for now" to our beloved Dad, Grandpa, Uncle and "Pop". He could wait no longer to be with Mom. Frank was born in Oakdale, CA on November 18, 1939. He and his wife Carlene had been married and lived in Yerington, where they raised their four children, for over 60 years. Frank lost his loving wife Carlene on August 1, 2019 and his only wish was to be with her again. He waited patiently for 63 days and by the grace of God was allowed to join her in Heaven.Frank was a very hard worker. As a child he worked with his father to help support the family. He was a teenager when he became an auto mechanic, which remained his occupation for his entire life. He worked a large portion of his life for the Lyon County Vehicle Maintenance Department until health issues forced his retirement. Frank struggled with Lymphoma and other health issues his entire retired life. He suffered a major stroke in March of 2015 and struggled to repair his health from then on. Frank loved his family very much and was very proud of each one of his children, he always supported them in anything they did and helped them any way he could. Frank and Carlene worked very hard to fulfill their children's wishes whenever they could, whether it be horses as the family pet for Lorraine, water skiing for family recreation for Linda, a school trip to Europe to broaden life experiences for Louella or motorcycles and race cars as the family sport for Gene. And of course, when the children were teenagers and young adults, Frank always had a car for them to drive and always kept their cars running.
Frank enjoyed camping at Lake Lahonton, and spent many weekends of every summer boating, knee boarding, skiing and jet skiing as this was a big portion of his bonding time with his wife and children.
Frank's passion in life was "racing". He loved circle track racing and was a Champion racecar driver for over fifty years, competing on many Nevada and California racetracks. He also ran many years in the Yerington fair demolition derby always having great fun, one year he gave his demolition car to his youngest daughter Louella to drive in the derby and he had just as much fun watching her win that year as when he was driving. When his Son Gene was 5 years old he taught him motorcycle racing, and spent many years in the motorcycle racing circuit until Gene turned 13 and Frank got him into racecars. Frank raced with and against his son Gene for many years and then became Gene's pit crew, sponsor, mechanic helper and mentor, which gave him just as much joy as being behind the wheel himself. Frank had many wonderful friends in the racing world, he and Carlene considered all of them to be their "racing" family.
Frank is survived by his children Lorraine (Bob) Wagner of Las Vegas, Linda (Bernard) Smith of Reno, Louella (Bob) Shue of Plummer ID, Gene (Rhonda) Kay of Yerington, special nieces Pam (Frank) Hunewill and Tammy (Wade) Barcellos, 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, 4 brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife Carlene, father Jet Kay, mother Mable Kay, sister Patsy and 3 brothers.
Special thank you to all who have helped Dad over the years. You all meant so much to him.
And a heartfelt special thank you to Lacy Enox not only for being such a wonderful caregiver for Mom and Dad, but also for being part of their family and becoming such a great friend and being such great company for them. Oh how they loved to see you every day! Mom and Dad loved, appreciated and respected you very much, as we all do.
"Dad, how we miss you, but we know you are walking proud with Mom in Heaven and showing off your wonderful smile".
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019