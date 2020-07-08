Frank Mike CobianReno - Frank Mike Cobian was born on November 13, 1939 in Halleck, NV to Mike and Felipa (Leyva) Cobian. He spent his first years living alongside the Western Pacific Railroad with his parents and his older sister, Bernice. The family moved to North Battle Mountain before he started school. He graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1958 and immediately joined the US Army.He was sent to training as a Personnel Specialist and was stationed overseas in Kaiserschlautern, Germany. While he was there he took advantage of the opportunity to travel and visited France, Spain, Italy and Denmark. He was discharged in 1960 but served in the Army Reserve until 1964.When he returned home he went to work for the railroad for a short period of time and then was hired by the State of Nevada Department of Transportation in 1963 as a laborer. He worked in various locations throughout Northern Nevada and was transferred to Reno in 1968. He retired as a Construction Inspector after 36 years of service with DOT. He then became a consultant and worked on various highway projects until he decided to completely retire in 2007.He married wife, Marcia, on January 2, 1981. They traveled together throughout the US and took several fun cruises: Alaska, the Panama Canal, and the Mediterranean and Black Seas. They spent many vacations in Mexico visiting Mexico City, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel, Rocky Point, Cancun, Autlan and other locations. They also spent two weeks in Northern Spain with the Houk/Remling families on a great tour.Frank unfortunately hit a rough stretch last November when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent radiation. Then he was diagnosed with a large brain tumor that was successfully removed in May. But, he contracted an infection in late March that didn't respond readily to treatment and was hospitalized three times. He seemed to be making a recovery but suddenly succumbed on Saturday.He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Bernice. He is survived by his wife, step-son Kurt Hamilton of Reno, step-daughter, Kristen Bartelt, of Jamul, CA. and her sons Mitchell and Erik Doucette. He is also survived by nephew, Bruce Lee Walters, Jr. of San Jose, CA; niece Michelle Walters Santini (Rob) and their daughter, Gia of Bexley, OH; and, niece Elaine Walters Mitchell (Doug) and their children Lauren Lee and Drew Frank of Torrance, CA. He has many cousins in the Reno area including the Luna/Salas/Pinedo families; plus, Margaret Gibson of Boise, ID. and Richard Leyva of Elko, NV.In accordance with Frank's wishes there will not be a service. He will have some of his cremains in the Our Mother Of Sorrows Cemetery in Reno and a portion spread at his old home site in North Battle Mountain. At some point in the future the family will try to have a Celebration of Life if the virus restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are being handled by Walton's.