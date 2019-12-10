Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Koski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Oscar Koski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Oscar Koski Obituary
Frank Oscar Koski

Age 93, peacefully passed away at home, November 27th, surrounded by his family. Frank was born in North Dakota grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota and eventually moved west where he settled in Reno and raised a family. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Jeri. He is survived by his sons John (Heather) and Andy (Maureen) and step daughter Madonna (Jake), numerous grand children, great grand children, nieces and nephews. He was a kind gentle man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A small private service with family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -