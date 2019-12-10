|
|
Frank Oscar Koski
Age 93, peacefully passed away at home, November 27th, surrounded by his family. Frank was born in North Dakota grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota and eventually moved west where he settled in Reno and raised a family. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Jeri. He is survived by his sons John (Heather) and Andy (Maureen) and step daughter Madonna (Jake), numerous grand children, great grand children, nieces and nephews. He was a kind gentle man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A small private service with family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019