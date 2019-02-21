|
|
Frank Wheeler
Sparks - On Friday, February 15, 2019, Frank passed peacefully into Heaven at home and surrounded by the comfort of his family. Dad leaves behind his wife, Loretta of 68 years; daughters Deborah (Mike) Neville, Vicky (Joe) Carolla, Loretta Slemmer, and son Roger (Lisa) Wheeler. Dad's extended family consisted of seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; mother Olive; sister, Irene; and assorted other relatives.
Dad was a Sparks native, being born in a little house on 8th (Pyramid Way) and C Streets. He was in the Reno High School class of 1951. After working for the Southern Pacific Railroad, Dad joined the Nevada Air National Guard in 1950 and was mobilized for the Korean War during which he and his new wife, Loretta, were sent to Austin, Texas. After the mobilization, Dad returned to Sparks where he operated his own business before joining the Sparks Police Department in 1963. Dad worked as a patrolman, sergeant and finally as a lieutenant. During his career, Dad knew most everyone in the city and was highly respected for his work ethic. Dad retired from the Air Guard in 1988 and from Sparks P.D. in 1991. He spent his retirement years enjoying his family and hobbies which included collecting "B" Westerns, radio programs, and Al Jolson music. Dad was active in the International Al Jolson Society for nearly 40 years.
Dad married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Loretta Woofter, on January 13, 1951, after eloping. They were later married in the LDS temple, Oakland, California. Loretta accompanied him throughout his Air Force deployment and life in Sparks. As soul mates, in their 68 years of marriage they were rarely more than a few steps apart from one another. They raised their family in Sparks and most still live here.
Dad was a kind, fair, and gentle soul. Always willing to lend a hand or give advice. He gave freely of himself to others and loved his family dearly. He was very proud of all of them and often spoke of them. Through his examples and wisdom, he empowered others to succeed. Dad, you leave a hole in our lives that can never be filled. But we take solace in knowing that you will live on in all of our hearts forever. We love you and miss you dearly.
Memorial services will be on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at the LDS Church located at 7625 Shadow Lane, Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019