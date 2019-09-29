|
|
Franz Whitlock Nenzel
Reno - Franz Whitlock Nenzel passed away September 18th at the age of 82. Frank was born May 22, 1937 in Reno, Nevada to Chester and Elaine Nenzel. He attended elementary school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Reno, and graduated from Elko High School. At Elko, he was a proud lineman on the 1954 and 1955 football squads who earned the State "AA" Championships. After high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corp, serving as a sea-going Marine on the USS Shangri-La. Returning to Reno, he enrolled at the University of Nevada, and got down to work on his goals - to play football and become a teacher and coach. The years playing for Nevada with his brother Chris under Dick Trachok and Floyd Edsall were golden. He remained a lifelong supporter of the Pack, and rarely missed a home football or basketball game throughout the remainder of his life.
Following college, he spent several years teaching and coaching in Battle Mountain and Winnemucca. In 1964, he met and married the love of his life, Brenda Barnes. Life took a right turn in 1969 when he joined the FBI as a special agent and headed off to Quantico for training. There were many transfers, and the family lived in several towns in both Texas and Michigan before returning to Reno. His career in the FBI included many memorable cases which allowed him to build a wide group of colleagues and friends. Retirement found him serving as the Chief of Police for the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Authority and then a long stint as a Private Investigator. Doing background and record checks kept him haunting the halls at the Washoe County District Court, where he enjoyed annoying the clerks and running into his old buddies. He was a proud member of the Serra Club, Knights of Columbus, Elko lunch bunch, and retired FBI agents' societies.
For Frank the best thing in life was to get a sweat up any way he could. He especially loved playing handball with the crew from the Northern Nevada Handball Association. He was a lifer at the YMCA on Foster Drive until it closed, and then followed many of the handball guys to Sports West to continue the game he so loved. It was a sad day when he closed that locker and packed his gym bag for the last time.
His family will remember him for his stories and silly notes, his love of children and animals, an ever-present bandana handkerchief, a compulsion to drive by every house he ever lived in, never passing up a toothpick or a soft serve cone, and especially his life-long endeavor to love us the very best that he could.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Elaine. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Nenzel; siblings Judy Anderson and Chris (Virginia) Nenzel; children Christopher Nenzel and Megan (Ken) Brown; and grandchildren Duncan and Emma Brown. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He loved and was loved deeply by his family.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Snows, 1138 Wright Street, Reno, at 1:00 pm.
Our many thanks for the fine care he received from Dr. Ronald Smith, the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, Heartrock Care team, and Kindred Hospice.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019