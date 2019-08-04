|
|
Fred Hertlein Jr.
Reno - Fred Hertlein Jr passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 83.
Fred was born to Fred and Herta Hertlein in Los Angeles, CA on March 15, 1936. He served in the US Armed forces and received his honorable discharge June 1963, he was a slot mechanic at The Palace Club, Harold's Club and The Fitzgerald.
Fred was an avid car collector restoring classic cars and showing them at car shows receiving numerous awards and loved being around his Chihuahua dogs. Wodney has found a new home.
Fred is preceded in death by his father Fred Hertlein, his mother Herta and his brother Fred "Fritz". He is survived by his Daughter Tia Busheé, (Joe) of Sparks NV, three grandchildren Kayla Morgan (Kyle) of Sparks, NV , Ashlee Bushee of Austin, TX, and Joe Bushee, of Sparks, NV and two great grandchildren, Kaedance and Kyson.
A public Memorial Service will be held Friday August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM VA Cemetery Fernley, NV
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019