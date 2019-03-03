|
Fred Richard Olson
Reno - Fred Richard Olson passed away suddenly on February 24, 2019 with his wife by his side. Fred was born on January 8, 1941 in Portland, OR to parents Jim and Laurie Olson. The family moved to Klamath Falls where Fred graduated from high school before going on to Shasta College in Redding, CA.
He attended school at Lewis and Clark College in Portland and then transferred to the University of Nevada to be a member of the Nevada Marching Band, Concert Band and Jazz Band playing a variety of woodwind instruments. While at Nevada he was asked to substitute for an ill clarinet player with the Lawrence Welk Band when they were playing in a Reno showroom. Fred graduated with a degree in music in 1967.
While at Nevada he met his future wife, Cheryl Lymbery, and they were married on April 6, 1968. After graduation he accepted the position of band director at Churchill County High School in Fallon, NV. Living in a small community, he was responsible for the Greenwave Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Choir, E.C. Best Junior High Marching Band, Concert Band, Choir and the elementary summer music program. Under Fred's guidance, the Greenwave band program grew from 20 students to over 100 students in a few short years. Under his leadership, the Greenwave Marching Band performed during the Shrine East-West game and participated in the Disneyland Parade.
Fred and Cheryl became interested in photography and when he left teaching they opened a photography store in Fallon. After many years they saw the need to return to Reno in order to help with a family business on the corner of Moana and Lymbery...Green Acres Trailer Park. Living in Reno they were able to take advantage of the many entertainment opportunities offered in the community. They were "Broadway Comes to Reno" season ticket holders from the beginning and Wolf Pack Basketball season ticket holders for both the men's and women's teams.
He is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Cheryl and his sister, Ronnalie (David) McGhee of LaGrande, OR and numerous cousins. He was a kind and gentle man and will be remembered by so many.
According to his desires, no services are planned. If interested, donations may be made to either his charitable fund set up to benefit a variety of local entities including the Food Bank, Public Television and Big Brothers, Big Sisters or to his scholarship endowment at UNR. The Fred and Cheryl Olson Charitable Fund c/o The Community Foundation of Western Nevada, 50 Washington St. Suite 300A, Reno, NV 89503 or The Fred and Cheryl Olson Scholarship Endowment c/o UNR Foundation, M-S 0162, 1664 N. Virginia St, Reno, NV 89557.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019