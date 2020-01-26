|
|
Fred S. Thompson
Fred S. Thompson, age 88, passed away on September 30, 2011. A native of New Jersey, Fred was born in Plainfield October 13, 1922 to Emily and Fred Thompson Sr. After graduating from high school in 1941, he joined the Navy in 1942 as Pharmacists Mate 3/c and served during WWII until the war ended and he was discharged a PhM2c in 1946.
After graduating from the University of Miami in 1949 with a BBA degree, he attended Rutgers Law School and New York University's advanced accounting program. On June 9, 1951 he married Jeanne Yates from North Plainfield and the couple made their home in Scotch Plains, NJ, until Fred retired from Prudential Insurance Company as Vice President of Direct Placement in 1976. They then moved to Beach Haven, NJ to operate Windward Manor Inn, a seaside inn.
During the winter months, when the Inn was closed, the couple enjoyed the sunshine from their condo in Naples, Florida, and skiing from their cabin in Tahoe City, CA. After the business was sold in 2004 the couple made their home in Reno, Nevada, close to their daughter and her family in Truckee, California. In 2010, Fred's book, "Innkeepers' Key to Success" was published.
Fred was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner, and also a member of the Reno Elks Lodge #597. Skiing, tennis, golf, and dancing, were among Fred's many interests. He is survived by his daughter, Tammie Thompson Perkins; son-in-law Chris Perkins, and grandchildren Jake and Hailey Perkins. His wife of over 60 years, Jeanne Thompson, passed in January of 2020.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020