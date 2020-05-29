Freddy Sheehan



The world lost a good man May 25, 2020, when Freddy Sheehan died unexpectedly in his sleep at the young age of 46.



Fast to make friends, Freddy never met a stranger. During his childhood, Freddy could be found with his dad on any sports field or BMX track, helping his mom in the yard, or antagonizing his older sister Christy & all her pretty friends.



Freddy was initiated into the UA Local 350 Plumbers & Pipefitters in 1996 & proudly 'turned out' in 2002. In 2010 Freddy ran for Vice President of the Local. Not surprisingly, he won & was subsequently elected to the position of President in 2013. At just 40- years-old, Freddy became Business Agent of Local 350, a position he was honored to hold.



Freddy enjoyed camping, boating & golfing with his family. He bragged on the rare occasion when he hit a golf ball further than Jaida and was unbelievably patient while teaching her to drive. Jaida and Freddy had several covert ops in his big truck. He was Alexa's best friend, enjoying basketball, skateboarding, & riding the scariest of rides in Disneyland with her. Denise & Freddy loved to spend time at Lake Tahoe and were big movie fans. His deep loyalty to family could be felt when he spoke of his mom, dad, sister, cousins, aunts, & uncles as well.



Always the jokester, no one was excluded from one of Freddy's pranks, particularly his co-workers & gals in the hall.



Freddy is survived by wife Denise, daughters Jaida & Alexa, parents David & Gloria Sheehan, sister Chris Farringer & her husband Bruce, niece Olivia, nephew Ridge, & a large extended family including all his brothers and sisters in the union.



Private services will be held for the family and a great big memorial will be held when COVID restrictions lift.



Donations in support of the family can be made at 1110 Greg Street.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store