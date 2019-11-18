|
Frederick Lewis Shimkovsky
After living with Parkinson's Disease for many years, Fred "Shim" Shimkovsky died Monday, October 21st peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side.
Fred was born in 1935 in Oakland, CA to Lilian and Robert Shimkovsky. He moved to Reno as a young boy and was raised by his Grandmother Minnie and Grandfather Ira (Grandpa Shim). Fred attended Reno High School and had many life-long friends from that time.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Fred returned to Reno to work with his grandfather at Shim's Reno Army Goods Store in Downtown Reno. He purchased Shim's from his grandfather in 1962. Fred was always thankful to his Grandfather for getting him started in business. Fred enjoyed building the business and especially building relationships with many people over the years. He stayed in contact with many of his customers, employees and suppliers after he retired in 1991.
Fred enjoyed water skiing and the family spent most weekends during the summers skiing and boating at Pyramid Lake, Lake Tahoe, and other lakes in the area. Fred also enjoyed snow skiing and, until just a few years ago always had a season pass to one of the local ski areas.
Fred was married to Virginia Harris in 1959. Fred and Virginia have three children, Cathy Spencer (John), Paige Hall (Chad), and Cris Shimkovsky, and three grandchildren. Fred and Virginia eventually divorced, but remained friends throughout his life. In 1985 Fred married Barbara Holmes. Fred and Barbara shared many adventures together and she was by his side when he died.
Fred enjoyed going to dinner and small gatherings with friends and believed you should enjoy being with friends while still living. Fred did not wish for a service or flowers. Fred simply wished for those people to remember him. The family may hold a small Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019