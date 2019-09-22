|
|
Martin Booth peacefully passed away in Reno surrounded by his loving family on September 20, 2019 after a year long battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Martin was born in Plainfield, NJ on September 19, 1934 to George and Elizabeth Booth. He and his sister, Barbara (Lou) Vallejo grew up in Westfield, NJ.
Graduating from Westfield High School in 1953, he then went on to study geology at Franklin and Marshall College, graduating in 1957. Martin came to Reno initially in 1957 to continue his geology studies at University of Reno, Mackey School of Mines. He spent the next 8 years as a petroleum geologist for Superior Oil in Denver and Houston, returning to Reno in 1968. His next few years were spent working as a consulting geologist before he and his business partner, Dave Mendive started Geothermal Development Associates in 1978.
Together they worked tirelessly for the next 41 years developing geothermal resources in the United States and across the world. Many of their projects were exploring geothermal resources and developing geothermal power plants in undeveloped countries such as Indonesia, Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, Djibouti, and Kenya. Martin loved to travel and so enjoyed the cultures of all the places he worked. His love for what he did and places it took him never made his passion feel like work.
Martin's other love was Karen, his wife of 32 years. They loved to travel together and their travels took them to Bali, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, England, France, Italy, Ireland, Africa and on many river cruises. One of his many joys was having Karen accompany him to the World Geothermal Congress Conferences all across the world. She was always the sparkle in his eye and spring in his step. They enjoyed attending theater shows, and loved to work in their yard. They had a wonderful life together and enjoyed the family they brought together.
Martin will always be fondly remembered for his love of family, devotion to his country and our veterans, love of chocolate, and positive outlook on life. He played tennis into his 80s at Caughlin Club, voraciously read about the cultures, histories, and religions of the world, and was a member of St Luke's Lutheran Church. He was also an active member of the Nevada Petroleum and Geothermal Society, Geothermal Resource Council, and World Geothermal Congress.
Martin is survived by his five children, Curtice (Evelyn), Stephen (Lisa), Douglas (Amy), Brad Koch (Bonnie), and Melanie Van Dyke (Don), his seven grandchildren, Kate, Benjamin, Cameron, David, Bria, Ella, and Alexander, brother in law, two sisters in law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and brother in law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation (dbafoundation.org), Nature Conservancy (nature.org), or Veterans Guest House (veteransguesthouse.org)
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, at 2:00pm at St Luke's Lutheran Church, 3835 Lakeside Drive, Reno. Reception to follow.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019