Dr. Gary C. Ridenour
Dr. Gary C. Ridenour passed away unexpectedly in his home Wednesday, July 22. Gary was born on Feb 15th, 1948, in Newbury, Ohio. He graduated from Newbury High School in 1966, Hiram College in 1970, and the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara in 1975. He was "Dr. Gary" or just "Doc" to most. Taking on the moniker of "The Last Country Doctor" and donning his best Hawaiian shirt and cowboy boots, he'd make weekend house calls, accept payment in venison, and offer what advise he could when a patient was having problems with goats. He gave his time generously to his family and community: volunteering with Boy Scouts, coaching AYSO soccer and Pop Warner Football, working with charitable organizations such as the BPOE and Rotary Club, and serving as President of Churchill County Search and Rescue. Since publishing his 2013 book Pandemic, Gary has also been appearing as a medical contributor for the Coast to Coast AM radio program. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Eileen Ridenour as well as his grandson, Kobe Ridenour. Gary's legacy survives in his wife, Debbie; his three sons: Aaron, Sean (Marie Snyder) and Wes; his two grandchildren: Dylan and Lanell Ridenour, and the newest light in his life: his great granddaughter, Amory Ridenour. Services will be held privately at present with a public celebration of life to be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Dr. Gary Ridenour to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org
) or that you simply take a moment to look up, marvel at the clouds and never miss an opportunity to tell those you care for that you love them.