Gary E. Vielle
November 11, 1944 - October 7, 2020
Long-time Sparks resident, Gary Vielle, passed into his eternal rest on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, complicated by pneumonia and congestive heart failure. Gary lived a full and successful life, loved and respected by all, and left many loved ones behind who will miss him.
Born in Compton, California, Gary moved with his family to the Reno/Sparks area at age ten where he lived the remainder of his life working as a CPA until his retirement. He loved the area and activities available, especially his participation in Hot August Nights.
It was working his college job as a mechanic for Sears that Gary found his grand passion in life, classic automobiles. Gary actively served Hot August Nights as treasurer and one of the directors including Emeritus Status. He was honored to drive his latest classic at the starting of the Hot August Nights parade. During his final years, Gary enjoyed working on his beloved El Camino and spending time quietly at home with friends and family, bowling, playing cards and tinkering in the garage.
Gary is survived by his wife, Virginia, sisters Sophie [Bill] Campbell of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Sandy Luce of Lake Tahoe, NV, and son Darren [Lezli] Vielle of Reno, NV. With Gary's passing, we must say goodbye to another great classic in this year of such great loss already. Although gone he will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association