Gary Jensen
Reno - Gary A. Jensen, 78, of Reno, NV, passed on July 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Gary was born July 2, 1941 in Reno NV to George and Velma Jensen. He graduated from Reno High School in 1959. In his early years before his wife and children, he belonged to the Marque Car Club and loved Corvettes. Gary started his IBEW electrical apprenticeship in 1961 and went on to found Jensen Electric in 1968 and quickly became the largest electrical contractor in Northern Nevada for many years. In 1976 Engineering News Record listed Jensen Electric as the 72nd largest electrical contractor in the United States. He was an active member of the National Electrical Contractors Association throughout his career. He was a dedicated father and business owner. Gary retired in 2002 and sold his business to his daughter and son-in-law. Gary married Diane Priess in 1963 and had 2 children, Christian Gary Jensen and Elizabeth Diane Andrews. He was a dedicated and loving son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Gary was a member of many organizations, clubs and charities in Reno. Gary's passions included flying, fast boats/cars, fishing and sports. He especially loved football, the Oakland Raiders and the Nevada Wolfpack. He stayed active during his retirement doing the things he loved like fishing, gardening and tending to his roses as well as helping his bothers with projects in their businesses. Gary is survived by his son Christian Jensen (Tonya), daughter Elizabeth Andrews (James), brothers Donald Jensen and Gerald Jensen, grandsons Steven Jensen, Matthew Jensen, Cole Andrews and granddaughter Brooke Andrews. A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Monday, August 5th 2019 at 2:00pm at Mt. View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno NV. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is appreciated.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 28, 2019