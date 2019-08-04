|
Gary Lawrence Smith
- - Gary's life on earth came to an end on Saturday June 29, 2019 while at home with family. He was 72.
Gary was born September 8, 1946 at Parks Victory Memorial Hospital in Napa, California to Suzanne and Lawrence Smith. He graduated from Napa High School in June 1964, followed by graduations from Napa College in 1966 and Sacramento State in 1968.
Growing up Gary was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, and Eagle Scout. Gary played little league baseball and impromptu games of baseball, football, and basketball on the street in front of the house with friends, family, and neighbors. He was on the school track team grades 7 thru 12. Exercise was always important to Gary. The night before he passed, he had set out his gym clothes anticipating a trip to the gym in the morning.
Gary worked as a bartender for nearly 25 years at Circus Circus, Reno. Gary graduated from University of Nevada, Reno in May 2011 with a Master's Degree in Human Development and Family Studies to further his knowledge of his chosen new career: a counselor for those dealing with drug or alcohol abuse. Gary was well suited for this position. He was incredibly good at putting himself in the other person's shoes, as his nearly 30 years of sobriety can attest to. Gary is deeply respected and loved in his workplace, Quest Counseling and in the community. He is beloved by his clients.
Gary is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Courtney Romeo (Joey), Courtney's children Caitlyn, Joseph, and Jessica, Susan's daughter Jennifer (Shane) Gary's brother Bob (Marianne), and many others. Gary was a wonderful man, a very kind and caring individual. He will be missed immensely. Gary was the most awesome brother, father, and husband that anyone could ask for and his grandchildren adored him.
There will be a Celebration of Gary's Life on Sunday August 11th at Virginia Lake Park, Reno, Nevada, beginning at 11a.m. - catered lunch to follow.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019