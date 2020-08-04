Gary M. Dalton
Sparks - Gary M. Dalton, 67, died June 24, 2020, peacefully in bed at home.
He was born December 30, 1952, in Oregon City, Oregon, the son of late Rosella and Charles .C Dalton. He was the youngest of two siblings and was very close to his brother Christopher who was born one year prior.
He graduated Beaverton High School in 1971 and married Penny Newsom on December 16th, 1972. Following his graduation, Gary served in the U.S. Army in the First Cavalry Helicopter Unit from June 1971 until June 1974. During his service in Vietnam, he earned four service-related medals including two Bronze stars. After his discharge, he moved to Portland, Oregon and earned an FAA Airframe and PowerPlant mechanic license from Portland Community College.
After college, Gary was employed by Rocky Mountain Helicopter and Bell Helicopter as a helicopter mechanic. Soon after taking a position at Bell Helicopter, Gary and his wife Penny moved to Esfahan, Iran to work on behalf of Bell Helicopter. Gary and Penny left Iran in 1979 and returned to Portland, Oregon.
In 1982, Gary moved to Reno, Nevada and worked in a variety of fields including building inspection, soil and air quality inspection and as a underground water containment technician. In the 1990's, Gary also worked part time as a helicopter mechanic for St. Mary's Hospital in Sparks, NV.
Gary was a big time rock hound. He loved rocks of all shapes and sizes. Gary was a brilliant jewelry maker and especially enjoyed making jewelry from the rocks he collected. Gary also enjoyed stamp collecting, model building, and fixing cars and motorcycles.
"Good Ol' Gary" (as he would call himself) was truly a big kid at heart. He loved to make people laugh. He loved to collect toys, play pinball and mini golf. Later in life, Gary liked to dress up as Santa Claus at Christmas time.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amelia Dalton and Mark Bauch; grandchildren, Alexander and Samuel Dalton of Portland, Oregon; Great-Aunt, Dorothy Westby, of Seattle, Washington.
Mr. Dalton was preceded in death by his mother Rosella, father Charles, brother Christopher, and his beloved dachshunds Sinbad and Snickers.
Gary requested that his ashes be scattered at Jones Creek in the Tillamook National Forest in Oregon. Gary and his brother would frequently swim in Jones Creek as teenagers and that location held a special place in his heart.
The family asks that you have a big slice of watermelon and a root beer for Good Ol' Gary and that donations in his honor be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.