Gary Robert BuchananReno - Gary (May 28, 1948 - October 16, 2020) was born to Riley and Marie Buchanan in Morganton, North Carolina.Gary was a composer, conductor, explorer, Sonatherapist, researcher, author, minister, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.Gary's musical career began when he was chosen to be in the first class of the North Carolina School of the Arts where he studied trumpet and composition. After attending the School of the Arts, Gary went to the University of North Carolina for his Master's Degree in Music Composition and then to the University of Washington for his PHD. After attending the University of Washington, he went on to teach composition under Crown appointmentat the Queensland Conservatorium in Brisbane, Australia for three years before coming to Reno. There he became music director for the International Community of Christ, Church of the Second Advent, and taught music and geometry at the Jamilian Parochial School. He collaborated with the late Bishop Gene Savoy, Sr. to create all the liturgical music for the Church. For many years, he also served on the Church's Sacred Oversee and the faculty of the Jamilian University of the Ordained.From 1989-2001, Gary accompanied Gene Savoy, Sr. and the younger Gene Savoy, Jr. on numerous expeditions into the interior of Peru to explore the the eastern Andes, where they uncovered numerous sites associated with the legendary civilization of the Chapapoya, which Savoy, Sr. had discovered in the 1960's.In Nevada during the 1990s, Gary composed several works commissioned by the director of the Ruby Mountain Symphony in Elko, Nevada to accompany theatrical performances by Cowboy poet Sue Wallace and Mark Twain impressionist MacAvoy Layne. During this time Gary also founded the Foundation Orchestra, which he conducted and arranged music for into the early 2000s. Gary, a talented arranger and musician, also arranged works for the Ruby Mountain Symphony and the Reno Pops Orchestra and played French Horn in performance with the Carson City Symphony and the Reno Pops Orchestra.For 30 years, Gary researched Wave Front Bioresonance and wrote two books on this subject while Director of Wave Front Bioresonance at the Healing Center and Spa at Steamboat Hot Springs in Reno, Nevada. Gary lectured internationally each year to share his research with select audiences in Europe, Japan, the U.S. and other nations. In 2018, he presented to the Globe International Sound Healing Conference in San Francisco; in 2017 to the International Light Association in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; in 2016 to the International Water Conference in Sophia, Bulgaria; in 2015 to the International Conference on the Spiritual State of the World at Lake Biwako, Japan.Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had three children, two godchildren, twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. One of the great joys in his life where these children.Gary is survived by his wife, Amanda Buchanan, sons Bradley Buchanan of Ventura, California and Kym Buchanan of Wisconsin, daughter Amy Buchanan-Rodriquez of Reno, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Holy Child of the International Community of Christ, 643 Ralston, Reno, NV. A BBQ reception will be held immediately following the service at his home at Steamboat Hot Springs, Nevada.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the International Community of Christ for the purchase of trees to be planted in his honor at the Red Rock Consecrated Sanctuary.