Gary Tachoires
Reno - Gary Tachoires, beloved husband of Georgia Tachoires, father of Robert Tachoires and grandfather of Elliot Tachoires, passed away at home on the evening of August 3. His many friends remember his warm and kind presence through golf, horse show activities, St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, and enjoying the Nevada outdoors. His dog, Jamie, and cats Punky and Posey miss him dearly.
Gary was born at St. Mary's Hospital on Sept. 4, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Reno. His father and mother preceded him in death. During their 56 years of marriage, he and Georgia shared a love of showing horses and traveling the back roads of the West as well as enjoying together 10 cruises to many parts of the world. He worked for the Nevada DETR/ESD for more than twenty years and retired in 1997. He was an active member of the Arabian Horse Association and Wolf Run Men's Golf Club.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on September 22nd at 1PM at St. Catherine's Church: 10435 Double R Boulevard in South Reno. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Nevada Humane Society or St. Catherine's Church. A private service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a condolence message on the book of memories at: www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
