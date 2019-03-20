|
Gay Anne Wood Ducommun
Reno - Gay Anne Wood Ducommun was born in Hollywood, Florida on November 4, 1946 to Glen Wood and Agnus Porter. Gay was baptized by the rights of the Holy Roman Church that December. Her father was a physician and her mother worked in the banking profession. Gay had one sibling, a younger brother John Wood.
Gay began her career as a cosmetologist at a young age after mentoring under a famous stylist in Florida. She continued to work as a hair stylist, owning various salons in the Reno area and working with her many loyal clients until the age of 71.
Lake Tahoe was a place where Gay felt her happiest, after her first visit she made the decision to relocate to the lake and eventually Reno, and remained here until her passing. Gay met her husband Caleb Ducommun in Reno, and they were married in an intimate ceremony at their home in the summer of 1996.
Gay filled her days with joy and anyone that knew Gay knew she was never one to sit still and was always on the move. Gay was passionate about horseback riding, and spent many years traveling to horse shows. Gay was also a talented skier and later in life she traded in her skis for golf clubs. For many years, as long as the weather was right, she could be found on one of the local courses. At home Gay loved her dogs, she also loved her books, sometimes finishing one a night.
Gay passed away on January 31, 2019, at home with husband and her dog Nicki by her side. She is now reunited with her mother and father as well as her younger brother. Gay is survived by her husband Caleb, who took loving care of her and barely left her side during the final months of her life. Gay is also survived by many close friends and god children.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019