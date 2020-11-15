1/1
Gayle Anne Griswold Calhoun
Gayle Anne Griswold Calhoun

Reno - Gayle Anne Griswold Calhoun of Reno, NV. and San Jose, CA. passed peacefully away in her sleep on November 11, 2020. She was 69 years old and suffered from Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy. Gayle was born and raised in Reno attending Reno High School and the University of Nevada where she was a Theta and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education. She was a lifelong world traveler and educator. Gayle began her teaching career in San Jose, CA., earning a Master's of Arts in Education and a Master's of Science in Cybernetic Systems. She was a special education teacher later moving to the district office and becoming an accomplished elementary school Principal. Gayle was proud of her schools and enjoyed shaping young minds, improving literacy and social skills.

Gayle is survived by her two sons Nick and James (Cristina) and her grandson Connor. Gayle will be missed deeply.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

