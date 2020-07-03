Gene Wallace Guinn



Gene Wallace Guinn was born on May 16, 1924 to Vernon Guinn and Lela Brashears Guinn in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Over the next few years, the family expanded to include his brother J.C. and his beloved sister Erval. After his parents died of tuberculosis, John and Corinne Robison, took the three kids into their lives in Albany, OR, where Gene graduated from high school in 1942.



In 1947, he married Dorothy Jordan, and they settled down in Albany to raise their daughter Ann, and son, David. Following their divorce, Gene left Oregon for the San Francisco Bay Area, where he met and married the love of his life, Elaine Cornelio, in 1963. Their son Steve was born the following year. By then, Gene was following his passion - selling real estate. The couple eventually ended up in Truckee, California, when Gene became one of the original six salesmen hired at a start-up development called Northstar. His sense of humor, ability to read people, and persuasive manner made him a top salesman with the company year after year. Later, Gene founded his own real estate brokerage, Martis Valley Associates, in Truckee with his business partner and close friend Anne Dain. Gene continued to work in Truckee after relocating to Reno in 1982, and finally, and somewhat reluctantly, retired in 1997. In his long retirement, Gene enjoyed painting, gardening, traveling, and spending time with Elaine and his family.



Gene was an active member of South Reno Baptist Church, and his many friends there are all rejoicing that he has "graduated" to his Heavenly Home!



Gene really had the perfect life - a happy marriage, three good kids, and a 50-year career selling real estate. All in all, a life well-lived, joyfully shared, and fully enjoyed. As he liked to say, "I'm content with my life." A goal for which we all strive.



Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Elaine, parents Vernon and Lela Guinn, sister Erval, brother J.C., and adoptive parents John and Corinne Robison. Survived by daughter Ann, sons David and Steve, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Abigail and Ryan, and his precious feline friends Abby and Kizzie, all of Reno, and the many, many friends he made throughout his lifetime.



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no memorial service is planned at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store