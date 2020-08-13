George Andrew Jamieson



Reno - George Andrew Jamieson, age 51, passed away peacefully August 2, 2020. He was born July 12, 1969 in Greenock, Scotland. He married his longtime love, Marla, in July 1998 and they lived in Reno, Nevada for the remaining years of his life.



George was the type of person who never failed to charm everyone he met. Whether it be his passion for storytelling or his love for soccer, there never existed a dull moment. For everyone who knew George, they would know his favorite teams were his home team Greenock Morton and Liverpool F.C. George can rest easy knowing that his cherished soccer team has won the Premier League title this season. His joyful and spontaneous life had an influential impact on his family and friends and loved ones.



For many years, George worked at Harrah's Reno and The Silver Legacy as an outstanding bartender. His dedication and love for mixology played a huge role into shaping George into the person everyone knew and loved. George took great pride in his profession and it showed by his guests becoming friends.



George is survived by his bride, Marla, mother Moira, brothers Derek and Jim, nephews Sean, Dean and Kerr and countless friends on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. To say he will be missed by all is quite an understatement.



Please join us in celebrating his life Tuesday August 25th, 2020 from 12 noon - 4 p.m. at The Silver Legacy Hotel and Casino at "Drinks Bar." Due to Covid 19 and social distancing, please call (775) 530-1239 for information on time slots.









