George Christ Fourgis, 87, of Reno, Nevada passed away peacefully at The Seasons of Reno on October 17, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1933 in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania to Christ J. and Helen C. Fourgis. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1951 and earned both bachelors and master's degrees from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania in 1955 and 1957 where he met his future wife, Lois.



After serving in the military, he moved the family to Northridge, California in 1961 where he started his teaching career in the Beverly Hills Unified School District. During his 37-year career, he served in a variety of teaching roles including history, political science and student government before becoming Assistant Superintendent. He later moved to Sherman Oaks, California. After retiring from a distinguished teaching and administrative career, he travel between homes in Reno and Palm Desert, California.



His classes were always interesting in that he never followed a written lesson plan. Everything he taught was from memory and his students were expected to do the reading as he orally tested them the following day in class. There was never a dull moment in any of his classes, as he encouraged and demanded student participation in every topic discussed. Over the years, many former students often came back to visit him in his classroom to talk about life and what they had learned from him. He often said, "the ability to pass on the knowledge to students is the most gratifying satisfaction a teacher could have or ever want."



One of his favorite students, Jamie Lee Curtis received a Frank G. Wells Award in 2001 recognizing those who teach from outside the profession. When she heard about the honor, she thought of her favorite teacher who taught her 8th grade American History. She persuaded George to attend the American Teacher Awards ceremony with her at the CBS studios in Los Angeles as recognition of what she learned from him.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois and daughter, Kathryn. He is survived by son, Christopher; two grandsons, Zackary and Justin of Reno, and sister Mary Dombalis of Richmond, Virginia.



A special thank you to my mother, father and sister who, I will always hold a special place in my heart for the many years of unconditional love and happiness. I will miss all our summer road trips, conversations, advice and answers you knew to give and the smiles you put on my face.



The family thanks all his caretakers at The Seasons of Reno and Kindred Hospice for the excellent care George received. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.









