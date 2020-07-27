1/1
George Decker
George Decker

Sparks - George (Bud) Alan Decker, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the age of 80yo. Bud was born in Hailey, ID. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Decker; children Paula Wilks, and son Mark Decker, grandchildren Jordan and Shelby Decker, and Benjamin and Nickolas Wilks . Bud was a retired Iron Worker with Local 118. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, working on his classic Chevy truck, traveling the US, spending time with family, and chocolate chip cookies. He will be greatly missed. There will be a viewing for family, and close friends on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 9:00 at Walton's Funeral Home at 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, NV. Memorial service immediately following.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
