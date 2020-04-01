|
|
George E. Aker
George Edwin Aker, 82, passed in his sleep at home on March 19, 2020. He was born August 31, 1937 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Dora and Edwin Aker. He joined his older sister, Trudy.
George went to grade school and graduated from Washington High School in 1954. He then went on to receive a BA degree from St. Olaf College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
George met Mary Kalfahs at St. Olaf College. They married in 1958 and spent 62 years together. They had four children, Fred, Peder (Alison), Susie (Chip Hobson), and Christy (Kevin Minetto). Eventually seven grandkids came along: Annie, Lindsey and Kristin, Annika and Luke, and Haakon and Lena.
George spent two years in the Air Force, serving his ROTC obligation in Montana and Tripoli, Libya. Then he began his banking career. First he was at Marine National Bank in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He went on to become President and CEO of Nevada National Bank. From banking he went on to be the first Treasurer of the Evangelical Lutheran Church when the four synods joined together. Then George became Vice President for College Relations at St. Olaf College, his alma mater. Next he joined First Citizens Bank in Mason City, Iowa to head the Heritage Clubs International.
George and Mary returned to Reno to be near their children and enjoy retirement. During this time, George served on the boards of Dunham Trust Company and Silver Sage Manor, Inc.
George loved to ski and sail. He loved his family dearly. He was an intelligent and kind person. We were privileged to be a part of his life.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020