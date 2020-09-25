1/1
George Frederick Ritter III

Reno - George Frederick Ritter III was born in Toledo Ohio on July 2, 1937 to Myrtice Steel Ritter and George Frederick Ritter II and went to our Lord on September 21, 2020.

George attended a private boys school in his formative years and upon graduating attended Ohio State University where he received his engineering degree.

George was a licensed pilot when he was 14 years old and because he did not have his drivers license had to ride his bicycle to the airport to fly. He was a dedicated pilot and served in the Ohio National Guard and the Air Force for over 6 years.

He was a brilliant Engineer and worked for, among others, Libby Owens Glass, Heublein, and built, from the bottle up, wineries in Napa Valley. For many years he traveled all over the world representing these companies. He moved to Reno in the late 80's and built the Hidden Valley Dressing manufacturing building at Stead and became part of the management. He loved Reno so much he retired here and made this his permanent residence.

He met Jo Snyder in the late 1990's and they were married in the year 2000.Their lives were filled with cruising all over the world, and when home, flying somewhere for breakfast or lunch every week in his airplane. He loved the game of golf and could drive a ball almost 300 yards, but needed two people to stand behind him to see where the ball was landing. He was a very responsible person and after building their home in Lakeridge Shores, became a member of the Board of Directors and helped make some necessary improvements to that community.

He was a wonderful Christian, having a Methodist background, and in the last 10 years attending Mass with his wife, Jo, and professing his love for the Lord.

He was pre-deceased by his son Jeffrey Ritter and is survived by his daughter Beth Pitzer-Ritter (Mark) grandson Malcom Pitzer-Ritter and his wife of 20 years Jo Snyder Ritter, the love of his life.

Because of the "Political Virus" we have been forced to acknowledge a funeral service will not be allowed at this time. A Memorial service will be held at a future date.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 25 to Oct. 4, 2020.
