|
|
George Henry Moore (Jr.)
- - died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Renown ICU. George was born on May 20, 1931 in Eureka, California. He was 87 years old on his last birthday. He was preceded in death by his siblings (Keith and Norman Moore) and his wife (Joan C. Moore). George is survived by his three children, Pamela, Randell and Gregg and their respective spouses Fred, Thomas, and Kim, along with five grandchildren and one great-grandson, all residents in the Reno-Sparks area. After graduating from Eureka High School in 1949, George served in the U.S. Navy on a mine-sweeper during the Korean War. George's career(s) spanned Good-Year Tires in Los Angeles California (approx. 1953-1967), Action Real Estate (Broker/Owner) in Eureka and Clear Lake California (1972-1990), as well as Owner/Operator of The Grotto Lounge and Steakhouse in Clearlake from 1982-1990. He and Joan travelled and lived in Arizona where they had a small gift shop. After moving to Reno, he continued to work in the area for the past 25 years at Boomtown's RV Park, Auto-Zone and most recently at Ace Payroll Systems in Sparks until January 29, 2019.
He was always active, friendly and outgoing. He enjoyed watching golf and Jeopardy! on television, spending time with his family, and was always up for a taco and Game Night. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
No services are planned at this time. Donations can be made to .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019