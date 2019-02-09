|
George J. Wing, Jr.
Reno - George J. Wing, Jr., age 75, passed on January 21, 2019 in Reno, NV. George was born in Fort Benning, Georgia, to Captain George J. Wing and Elizabeth S. Wing. He was raised in Oconomowoc, WI and attended high school at Oconomowoc High School before his final two years at St. Andrews Sawanee in Tennessee, where he played basketball, football and ran track.
George enlisted in the Air Force and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War (1965 - 1969) serving with the rank of Sargent as a Ground Radio Communications Equipment Repairman. During his service he received the National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Air Force Good Conduct and Republic of Vietnam Campaign medals. George was a kind man and a very proud Veteran. He had an infectious laughter which still puts smiles on people's face.
After his return to Wisconsin, along with friends, they set out on an adventure by buying a school bus, having the local kids paint it red. They set out and traveled across the country heading west to land in San Francisco. George installed a loud speaker on top of the bus to alert the Hitch hikers if they needed a ride to jump up and down waving their hands, everyone waved and were given a ride. The Hitchhiker with the St. Bernard that had a major drooling problem, had a very short trip.
After settling in the San Francisco Bay Area, he met Mary Jane Byars. They were married in their Martinez home. George loved cars and all that came with them. He was the Regional Manager of the for the Good Guys, Inc. managing the car stereo installation division for 78 stores from 1981 - 1999 and then for Ultimate Electronics as the Commercial Sales Manager 2000-2010 when he retired. Weekends were spent traveling with the family or working on his beloved 1969 Camaro often ending with test drives to Baskin Robbins with the kids for a chocolate milkshake made with vanilla ice cream.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary J. Wing, their daughter, Janessa Oriol, her husband Nick, granddaughters Jenna & Clara. And son, George J. Wing, III (Jon) and his wife Natalie (expecting George's grandson) along with his sister Betty Bloom and his brother Bob Wing and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019