George Kendall "Ken" Smith
Reno - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of George Kendall "Ken" Smith, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 78. Ken was born in North Hollywood, CA on March 1, 1941, to the late George and Melva Smith. He had three younger brothers, Harry, Melvin "Skip," and Raymond "Pete" who preceded him in death. Ken and his family moved to Sparks, NV in 1952, and he graduated from Sparks High School in 1958.
Ken met the love of his life, Mary Kristine "Kris" Smith (Peterson) in the summer of 1961, and they were married on August 3, 1963. During the next six years, they had three daughters and a son, who each provided them a house-full of love, laughter, friends, and eventually seven grandchildren. This summer, Ken and Kris celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary with family and friends by their sides.
In 1958, Ken started his apprenticeship with the UA Local 350 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, where he worked for the next 16 years before being appointed to Governor O'Callaghan's Buildings and Grounds staff. From 1976 to 1979 he traveled all over Alaska working on the pipeline as a pipefitter, and afterwards, he returned to northern Nevada and started his own business, G. Ken Smith Plumbing and Heating. On March 6, 1995, Ken became Business Agent of the UA Local 350 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union until his retirement on March 1, 2004.
Ken was an avid hunter, golfer and outdoorsman. Ken and Kris enjoyed dancing and many golf trips to Mexico and Hawaii with friends. He loved his grandchildren deeply and spent countless hours watching their events, including baseball, softball, football, cheerleading, basketball, theater and many others.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kris; their four children, Angie Lageson of Porter Ranch, CA, Kenin (Jon) Hoffman of Warner Robbins, GA, Karen Christiansen of Winnemucca, NV, and Eric (Leslie) Smith of Reno, NV; seven grandchildren, Ethan Lageson, Bradley Hoffman, Jared Geyer, Emily Geyer, Riley Smith, Anna Smith, and Aiden Smith; and two brothers, Harry (Melody) Smith of Dewey, AZ, and Skip (Carrie) Smith of DeForest, WI.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Lakeside Health and Wellness and Kindred Hospice, especially Trish and Jessica, for their exceptional care. Thank you also to the many friends and family who sent cards, flowers, food, care packages, thoughts, prayers, and unconditional love. George, Ken, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, and Poopsie was gruff on the outside but had the warmest and kindest heart. He was loved by all that knew him and will be missed, but never forgotten.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019