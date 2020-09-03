1/2
George Lawrence McCabe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Lawrence McCabe

Reno - George Lawrence McCabe passed away in Reno on August 28 after a battle with cancer.

A resident of Reno since 1957, George was born on February 26, 1947 in Chicago to parents Maxine Corrick McCabe and George Glynn McCabe.

One of four children, George grew up in Reno and attended Catholic schools, including Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, before graduating from Reno High School. After working for the local phone company and others as a young man, he joined the Reno Fire Department in 1969 and retired after more than 25 years of service.

George was fortunate to have many friends and relatives who will remember his generosity and sense of humor. A lifelong lover of classic cars, especially Corvettes and other vintage Chevrolets from the 1950s and 1960s, he enjoyed participating in Reno's Hot August Nights and similar events.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judy McCabe; infant son Jarad Randall McCabe; sister Mary K. Cahill; and parents Maxine Corrick McCabe and George Glynn McCabe.

He is survived by daughter Keli Mallette; sons George and Kenneth McCabe; son-in-law Randy Mallette; daughter-in-law Jade McCabe; grandchildren Casey McCabe, Marley Mallette, Mason Mallette, Taylor McCabe and Dresden McCabe; brother Michael McCabe; sister Patricia McGuire; sister-in-law Susan McCabe; and brothers-in-law Carl Cahill and Terry McGuire.

Funeral services will be held on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Mortuary and Mountain View Cemetery in Reno.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mountain View Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved