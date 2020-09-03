George Lawrence McCabe



Reno - George Lawrence McCabe passed away in Reno on August 28 after a battle with cancer.



A resident of Reno since 1957, George was born on February 26, 1947 in Chicago to parents Maxine Corrick McCabe and George Glynn McCabe.



One of four children, George grew up in Reno and attended Catholic schools, including Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, before graduating from Reno High School. After working for the local phone company and others as a young man, he joined the Reno Fire Department in 1969 and retired after more than 25 years of service.



George was fortunate to have many friends and relatives who will remember his generosity and sense of humor. A lifelong lover of classic cars, especially Corvettes and other vintage Chevrolets from the 1950s and 1960s, he enjoyed participating in Reno's Hot August Nights and similar events.



He was preceded in death by his wife Judy McCabe; infant son Jarad Randall McCabe; sister Mary K. Cahill; and parents Maxine Corrick McCabe and George Glynn McCabe.



He is survived by daughter Keli Mallette; sons George and Kenneth McCabe; son-in-law Randy Mallette; daughter-in-law Jade McCabe; grandchildren Casey McCabe, Marley Mallette, Mason Mallette, Taylor McCabe and Dresden McCabe; brother Michael McCabe; sister Patricia McGuire; sister-in-law Susan McCabe; and brothers-in-law Carl Cahill and Terry McGuire.



Funeral services will be held on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Mortuary and Mountain View Cemetery in Reno.









