Our Poppy's tired body finally gave up and he left this world in the wee hours of the morning on January 12th, 2020.
George was born on April 12, 1934 in San Pedro, CA to Mann George and Grace Estelle Risdon Flint. George grew up in Lusk, Wyoming. He attended Lusk High School and as a teenager studied journalism and worked in his father's photo studio. He graduated Lusk High School in 1952 then went on to study at Open Bible College in Des Moines, Iowa where he met his first wife Peggy Joan Jones then on to Eugene Bible College in Eugene, Oregon.
George and Peggy had four children together: Jacquelyn Sue Flint Pryor aka/ the good one; Margaret Gwen Flint aka/ the brilliant one who he affectionately and to this day called Pokey Dot; Peggy JoAnn Flint Byers aka/ Jody; and Michael Geoffrey Flint, all born in Oregon.
George and Peggy moved their family to Reno in 1962 and opened Chapel of the Bells, where he married over 100,000 couples in his lifetime. He owned and operated the wedding chapel alongside his daughters Jackie and Margaret and his granddaughter Melody, until it closed after 56 years in 2017.
George met and married his 2nd wife Bette Dilbeck Goss Flint in 1969. George and Bette were married forty-seven years until her passing in 2016. George became the father figure to Bette's son Dean Goss and daughter Marnie Goss Stauts.
George had an accomplished and adventurous life having traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia and the Holy Lands. He researched and studied his genealogy, prior to the internet, traveling through and exploring old cemeteries in New England.
George was the "senior" lobbyist in Nevada having represented the Wedding Chapel industry since 1963 and with much dignity was able to represent the most scrutinized industry in Nevada as the lobbyist for the Nevada Legal Brothel Owners Association. He was recognized at the 2017 legislative session with proclamations honoring him and his service to the legislative process by both Senator Mark Manendo and then Assemblywoman Michelle Fiore.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mann and Grace Flint, His wife Betty J. Flint and his daughter Peggy (Jody) Flint Byers. He is survived by sister Virginia Kohks of Eugene, Oregon, daughters Jacquelyn Pryor, Margaret Flint, Son Michael Flint (Leslee), Stepson Dean Goss, Stepdaughter Marnie Stauts, grandchildren Arthur Stanley Pryor (Kristina), Emmali Jacquelyn and Ellen Grace Pfister, Melody Grace Barnhart (James), Stephanie Marie Smith (Brian), Benjamin and Caleb Flint, Gregory Goss (Cara), Alexandria Goss, Hannah Stauts (Jeremy Boswell), Gretchen Stauts Levy (Adam) and fourteen great-grandchildren.
The Flint family would like to especially thank Seluvaia Niko and Mapu Pulete for their years of care giving and loving George. Also, a huge thank you to Dr. Doug Vacek for not only looking after George's health care needs but for also being a very dear and loved friend.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Walton's Funeral Home, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, Nevada. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in George's name to Canine Rehabilitation Center and Sanctuary (CRCS) 555 US HWY 395 North, Washoe Valley, Nevada, 89704.
For the Lord God will help me, therefore shall I not be confounded: therefore, have I set my face like a flint, and I know that I shall not be ashamed. Isiah 50.7 (KJV)
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020