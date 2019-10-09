Resources
George Wendell Parrish


1933 - 2019
George Wendell Parrish Obituary
George Wendell Parrish

- - (April 28, 1933 - August 3, 2019)

George Wendell Parrish, known as Wen or Wendy by his peers and friends, went to be with the Lord at age 86, on Aug. 3, 2019

He was born in Fallon, NV, on April 28, 1933, son of George & Evelyn Parrish. He grew up on a farm, graduated from CCHS and served in the Army with the White Coat Project and had a career in banking.

He is survived by his daughter Deborah Nystrom; grandchildren Breanne and Lanndon Nystrom; and two sisters, Arlene Blix of Corona, CA, and Joy Starks of Walla Walla, WA.

He was very active, still quad riding with friends in his early 80s. He was a generous but private man blessed with an awesome sense of humor, which carried him to the end! He had an endearing personality with the ability to make one feel very important, which made him popular among women and a real treasure to his family and friends!

He will be sorely missed!

A private celebration of life was held with immediate family and closest friends in his memory.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
