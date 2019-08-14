|
George William Quinn
- - George William Quinn, passed away June 12, 2019 in Graeagle, CA where he lived for the past two years. He was born in Reno in 1955 and graduated from Bishop Manogue High School. He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Renee Quinn and is survived by his sister, Carol A. Quinn. George worked construction and became a talented man of many skilled trades. George loved nature, the mountains and all animals. He enjoyed competing in triathlons, racing and cycling and creating beautiful wood furniture. There is a hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. No services are scheduled.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019