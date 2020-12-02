1/1
Georgette Mary Gagnon
Reno - Georgette Mary Gagnon, 91, of Reno, NV; passed away October 30, 2020; with her family by her side. Georgette was born to William and Alice Landry in Gardner, Massachusetts. They moved to Waltham, Massachusetts, where she attended school. After graduation, she worked in the administrative field, later working at Raytheon Corp, where she met her future husband, Arthur Gagnon. They were married for 57 years. Georgette is survived by her three children; Lee Gurtner, William Gagnon, and Lauren Trevathan. Also her sons-in-law Rick Gurtner and Harry Trevathan, and granddaughter Devon Trevathan. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Art; in 2009; and her sister, Jaqueline, in 2012. After retiring to their farm in Newbury, New Hampshire; Georgette became the first town Selectwoman. She was also an accomplished gardener. They planted and operated commercial asparagus and raspberry fields there. Eventually they relocated cross-country, to be with their children who had moved West. Georgette and Art enjoyed traveling around the world, cruises, and the Island of Kauai with good friends. "Gigi" truly loved her life in Reno, and the Great State of Nevada. She valued her friendships made in her French Conversation Group; enjoying French heritage, language, and culture. She had participated as a Co-Chair for ten years. We will miss her great wit, compassion, and Yankee common sense. Georgette is interred with her husband Arthur at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetary in Fernley. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
