Georgia Ann Oshima
Reno - Georgia Ann Oshima, a life-long resident of Reno, NV, passed away on January 9, 2019 at the age of 71.
She attended Orvis Ring Elementary, Northside Junior High and graduated from Earl Wooster HS in 1965. She became a flight attendant for TIA and later was employed at Harrah's Club, and MGM through transitions to GSR.
She led a colorful life becoming Harrah's flight attendant on his private jet while employed there, meeting many well-known celebrities and interesting patrons who loved her whether they were winning or losing.
Throughout her life she encountered many health challenges and faced them with a positive attitude, eventually succumbing to her condition.
She will be sorely missed and leaves us with many good memories, her love of family, a giving nature and an example of strength to persevere in times of trials.
In addition to her mother, Eunice, predeceased father, George Oshima, she is survived by her sister Patricia Garlock (Rob), brother, Geoffrey Oshima (Chuck), and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
To honor her request, there will be no services. Thank you to all family members and friends who supported her throughout the years, you are greatly appreciated.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019